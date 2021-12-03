By Sylvester Kwentua

Tonto Dikeh may not have totally healed from her experience with ex lover, Kpokpogri, as she recently shared a strong message on Instagram, insisting that she was never going to regret the love she gave, that was not reciprocated.

“I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated. Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form. Keep putting love into the universe, because it’s coming back with interest!! No Regrets, Just Lessons To Grow!!” Tonto declared.

It would be recalled that Tonto’s last relationship was with activist Prince Kpokpogri, which ended in a very messy manner. The breakup was marred by counter-accusations, arrests, sex tapes, third parties ‘stray bullets’ and even lawsuits, causing a lot of fans to worry about the mental health of Tonto.

