By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A suspect, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, 26, has disclosed that he paid N2,650 for a Camry Toyota car valued N2,650,000 out of luck.

Ibrahim, who was paraded at the Osun State Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo during the weekend, added that he had a small car but the need to change the car made him leave his resident at Iwo for Osogbo, where he bought the car.

“I owned a motorcycle and a small Masda car. But on a Friday last month, I left Iwo for Osogbo on the motorcycle to get a bigger car. I got to a dealer and negotiated Toyota Camry car, we agreed on N2,650,000 but I transferred N2,650 to his account.

“He gave me the car documents and let. I drove it straight to Iwo and later came back to Osogbo to pick my motorcycle.

“I did not use any charm to buy the car, it was just luck. I just summoned courage to transfer the money to him and he handed over the car. I drove the car to printer in Iwo to repaint it to another colour after a little body work on the rear bumper. And I was arrested by police before the painter completed his job”, he said.

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, while addressing journalists, said immediately the case was reported to the command by the car dealer, Kazeem Ogunjobi, detectives swung into action and the Toyota Camry car was recovered in a painter’s workshop in Iwo.

Olokode said the shop belonged to one Olayinka Bashiru and that he was already changing the colour of the car from green to gold as he was instructed by Abdulazeez.

He, however, stated that the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of investigation into the case.

Vanguard News Nigeria