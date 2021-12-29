By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Canadian based Nollywood actress, Nneka Adams, has denied granting an interview to a media house (Not Vanguard media), allegeding that a lot of Nigerian footballers were desperate to sleep with her.

In a mail she sent to Vanguard media, the actress, who shone in the movie, Last Flight to Abuja, while denying granting such an interview, also revealed she had no footballer as a friend.

“My attention has been alerted to an article making the round, and some blogs and news outlets, defaming my character. I am stating clearly that I do not know any footballer, and I have never said that footballers want to sleep with me, and not even in my wildest imagination will I say that. More so, I do not know nor have any footballer friends and I never granted such interview. I am very focused on my career as a filmmaker and an actress. This is definitely a defamation of my character and such perpetrator will be hearing from my lawyer.” Nneka Adams fired.

The said news blogsite, had reported that Nneka Adams exclusively granted an interview, asserting that footballers and men generally, were attracted to her breasts.

“I don’t know why all the men are desperate and only interested in wanting just one thing from me and that is sex; especially our Nigerian footballers. I don’t want to mention names. Some of them are footballers who I know as close friends. Maybe any man I meet is attracted to me because of my big boobs and it’s really getting embarrassing.” The blogsite reported.

