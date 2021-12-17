I look forward to 2023 when I retire to my farm — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the bilateral meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday. STATE HOUSE PHOTO.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said he looked forward to 2023 when he would go home and take charge of his farm.

However, Buhari vowed, before then he would do his best to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out his duties as prescribed by the Constitution.

The President said these on the occasion of his birthday, celebrated in Turkey, during his bilateral meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, just before the commencement of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

Buhari also said Nigeria will partner the Republic of Turkey in dealing with the current security challenges facing the nation in his efforts at keeping Nigerians safer.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari acknowledged that Turkey had garnered a lot of experience in dealing with security challenges of various kinds and Nigeria will latch onto that experience.

The statement quoted the President as saying: “Turkey has practical experience dealing with challenges over the years and Nigeria stands to gain from that.”

Meanwhile, celebrating his 79th birthday in Istanbul with cutting a birthday cake baked in the national colours — green-white-green — Buhari said: “I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things.

“The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.

“I look forward to the year 2023, when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm.

“Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.”

The statement added that President Buhari was treated to a surprise lineup of the Nigerian delegation with the cake, as he stepped out of his suite to the meeting room.

It said that the group broke into a chorus of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

