By Jimitota Onoyume

Former Executive Director of Project in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Tuoyo Omatsuli has reiterated his stand that he has no link with the N1.8 bn properties an Appeal Court in Lagos forfieted to the federal government on Wednesday.

Omatsuli in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state said he had long deposed to an affidavit that he was not the owner of the properties before the judgment , adding that he was embarrassed to see some media reports linking him with the properties in their stories.

“For the umpteenth time, let me unequivocally state that I am not the owner of the various properties which the Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered their final forfeiture to the Federal Government. I have no interest in the real estate industry. Linking me with the properties is malicious.”

“ I had filed and sworn to an affidavit that the said properties do not belong to me.”

He further stressed that he gave his best while in the commission, stressing that his credible records as Executive Director of Project of the Commission were in the public domain.

“My record as NDDC’s director of project is there for anyone to judge. I performed my job with utmost honesty and sincerity. There was no time during my stay I engaged in fraudulent activities against the oath of office sworn to.”

“ I urge the general public to discountenance reports that the properties are owned by me. For the sake of emphasis, I have no link with the properties which the court has ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government”