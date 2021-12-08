.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court, on Wednesday vacated an interim order restraining the state government from appointing a Prince from Obaara ruling house as the new Akirun of Ikirun.

Prince Yunusa Akadiri from Obaara ruling house was elected by six out of seven kingmakers of the community as the Akinrun-elect following the demise of Oba Abdulrauf Adedeji in February this year.

However, Princes Mudasiru Olatunji, Lukman Olatunji and two others on behalf of Gboleru Ruling House had sought an interim order of the court, restraining the state government from accepting the nomination from any other ruling house apart from Gboleru for appointment as Akinrun.

A kingmaker, Chief Raheem Okunlola in a counter motion urged the court to quash the earlier order on the matter for lacking merit.

Ruling on the matter Wednesday, Justice Jide Falola of the Osun High Court, said the applicant’s application, lacks merit and that granting the application would be fatal as it means the stool of the Akirun would remain vacant for at least ten years, taking into cognisance the judicial bureaucracy in taking matters up to the apex court.

Folola equally said, “the stool should be filled first” adding that the town is too big and crucial to be left without a ruler.

He said the applicant has nothing to lose by pursuing his case while the appointed Akinrun occupies the throne, adding that the matter would eventually be sorted out by the apex court.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Adeoye Abiodun, counsel to the Odofin of Ikirun, Rashidi Diekola, (a defendant/respondent in the Akirun Issue) said based on the ruling, the government would take the next steps on the matter

