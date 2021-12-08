.

Foremost rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has condemned the alleged killing of five site engineers in Ebonyi state as announced by Governor Dave Umahi.

The five engineers who were working at the Onu-Nwenewo; an Ezza village of Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, were reportedly abducted on Wednesday, November 03, 2021 while on an assignment to supervise the Abakiliki ring road project.

HURIWA faulted the announcement by the governor who in a press briefing in November reportedly confirmed the abduction and killing of contractors and policemen working in the Effium community.

According to HURIWA, “he, the governor said he has also sacked two development centre coordinators of Effium community. The governor disclosed this during a security meeting organized by the state’s founding fathers led by Chief Martin’s Elechi, former governor of Ebonyi, Christian Association of Nigeria among others.

“The governor made this so-called revelation without reaching out to the families of the engineers just as the wives of the missing workers told HURIWA in Enugu that the governor did not notify them and till date, he has not demonstrated any believable steps to prove that indeed, their breadwinners are dead because the governor has neither produced the so-called killers nor the alleged burial sites.”

As a result, the rights group, therefore, wants President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Ebonyi state governor to provide the missing engineers alive because “although the governor was aware the disappearance, he allegedly instigated another company to replace the original consultants ~NELAN Consultants.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA reminded the President on the necessity for compelling the production of the disappeared engineers by the Governor because the Ebonyi state Governor has done little or nothing to activate mechanisms to ascertain what happened to ADB consultants in Ebonyi state.

Substantiating this call, HURIWA recalled that the five engineers identified as Nelson Onyemeh (Director and Partner of Nelan Consultants), Stanley Nwazulum, Ernest Edeani, IK Ejiofor and Samuel Aneke were on November 3, 2021, deployed to a road project at Effium in Ebonyi state in continuation of routine supervisory works.

Continuing, the Rights Group informed that the Abakiliki Ring Road is a USD$15O million projects, being financed by African Development Bank, which the Governor of Ebonyi State; His Excellency, Governor David Umahi Nweze had commissioned the second phase of the Project on Wednesday, October 06, 2021.

More so, HURIWA informed that Nelan Consultants was appointed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to supervise the Abakaliki Ring Road Project.

