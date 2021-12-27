By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Hunters in Kaduna State have stormed a kidnappers den in Udawa-Birnin Gwari forests and rescued nine persons earlier kidnapped in a convoy.

According to one of the villagers, Malam Umaru, “the hunters laid an ambush for the bandits days after they attacked a convoy of travellers along the highway. The nine victims rescued are from Udawa village.



“It was a successful operation carried out by our hunters because they succeeded in rescuing nine of our people from the bandits and also caught one bandit. They are interrogating him before handing him over to security agencies.

“The hunters engaged the bandits in gun battle, which forced the bandits to abandon the victims at their camp. The whole community is happy with the hunters’ success.

“If the hunters are supported with vehicles, they would tackle banditry in the community and surrounding villages. We commend security agencies for carrying out an operation in the forest, earlier.”

At press time, reaction from the security agencies and other authorities, was still being awaited.