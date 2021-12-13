HUH Token has seen, a frankly, impressive launch week since December 6th and it seems that their success is only growing with a 69% transaction increase in under 10-hours, meaning that the popularity of the Utimeme is growing exponentially.

HUH? 69%?

You might have looked at the title of this article and thought, ‘pfft no -way’, amongst other things, but HUH Token pulled off an astonishing 69% increase in transactions during a 10 -hour period that means the popularity and reception of the worlds first Utimeme is going better than planned.

The multichain (Ethereum and Binance) cryptocurrency launched on Monday December 6th and has already seen far-reaching excellency, from a predicted 4+ million in liquidity in its first seven days to a 100% bounce back rate. It appears that the newcomer is doing more than well.

And could be the reason, amongst many, that crypto lovers and newcomers are flocking to HUH Token… because of its growing community and value.

Binance Crossing Borders

Binance are in talks with a telecoms company and Indonesia’s wealthiest family about creating a cryptocurrency trading platform as a way of using cryptocurrency as Indonesia’s major form of finance… given that the country, historically, has somewhat little access to formal financial avenues.

One of the major hopes for worlds fourth-most populated country is that cryptocurrency will be adopted largely for the benefit of the people and that’s something Binance wants to get behind.

After all, the advancements of technology, especially in cryptocurrency, could have many humanitarian applications.

As of yet, not much is known about the specific details of Binance’s trading platform though it’s truly underway.

Terra Spiking and Luna Hot the Touch

It appears that with Luna’s current spike (Terra’s cryptocurrency) that the crypto is drawing in some large funds from around the world, from cryptocurrency investors that want to ride to the moon with Luna and Terra.

Investor trust in Terra’s ecosystem is at an all time high with potentially $50m upwards in investments for Terra from Chiron a venture capital firm based in Hong-Kong.

Jake Cormack of Chiron Partners had this to say on the matter:

“The Terra ecosystem’s growth potential, particularly after the latest Columbus-5 upgrade and announcements on Risk Harbor insurance wrapped protection, is limitless.”

Cormack continued with this statement:

“We want to work closely with visionaries behind up-and-coming projects built on Terra, supporting them with not just capital, but also our strategic, extensive resources and expertise.”

Chiron’s funds could see Luna Token and Terra continue breaking new heights.

Do Your Homework

Ensure that you research into the cryptocurrencies you’d like to purchase before you buy, this means you’re making the most well-informed choice you can.

This can be achieved by visiting the links below for insight and data, as well as Googling other cryptocurrencies.

