It’s no surprise that the likes of HUH Token and Shiba Inu have received such fanfare this week and even less shocking that holders and investors of the two currencies are wondering what’s taken everyone so long to cotton on to some of the top altcoins on the market today.

It seems that HUH Token and Shiba Inu are fast becoming the favourites out there, as SHIB shares the face of Dogecoin which mooned this week due to Elon Musk’s proposal of using Dogecoin to purchase Tesla Merchandise and the newcomer, HUH Token, won its first popularity contest in the form of CoinGecko’s investment poll that saw the cryptocurrency community vote for its favourite up and coming project.

HUH Token left with the CoinGecko Whale Investment in hand. So, why are investors keen to shine a light on HUH Token and Shiba Inu?

You’re Not A Holder, HUH?

Since December 6th it seems that HUH Token has amassed a large following, in fact, the current total of HUH holders stand at around 12,000 in just over two weeks, and as we draw closer to the third Monday of December it’s no wonder HUH Token have attainable aims of reaching 1million users in 3 months.

Not only this but when HUH Token launched holders that deposited $1000 potentially saw a growth increase to $10,000, which is pretty nifty given that token was the newcomer on the market.

Though, it appears that HUH Token managed to gain 100% bounce back from market dips, amassed a large market cap in just under two weeks, and saw 7-day trading volumes of over $10million… it’s no wonder that HUH Token holders are singing from the rafters about the world’s first Utimeme.

In fact, the token is listed on the likes of PancakeSwap, Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko and HUH Token will also be listed on BitForex next week just ahead of Christmas.

Amongst this HUH Token have already increased the value of HUH Token for its holders by burning $1million worth of tokens this week and will burn a further $3million worth on Monday the 20th… which sees HUH Token holder benefit from a $4million worth HUH Token Burn!

And you could be a part of that growing 12,000 holders with HUH Tokens smart referral system that gives you, the holder, a 10% BNB bonus for your referred first deposit, and they receive a 10% sales fee reduction as well… all thanks to a referral code that you can give to as many people as you like.

Who Doesn’t Love Dogs? Apparently, Holders do!

Shiba Inu, one of the worlds most beloved cryptocurrency dogs might just have witnessed a spike in their value and popularity thanks to a rise in Dogecoin this week.

Though it seems, that Shiba Inu holders might always wonder why more people aren’t a fan of SHIB? Given its ever-growing success and ability to rival the likes of Dogecoin… one of Elon Musk’s most love dogs.

In fact, Shiba Inu holders have followed the path of the just-over-a-year-old dog for some time and have continually seen steady growth from the dog faced coins which could be one of the many reasons the coin has seen such popularity in its short life.

Though, it could be clear to understand from its marketing wizardry why the holders of Shiba Inu sing about to almost anyone who will listen.

If you’re looking to get involved with Shiba Inu you can check them out on the likes of Coinmarketcap, PancakeSwap and UniSwap.

Though if HUH Token caught your eye then you could visit the links below to find out more.

A friendly reminder, it’s always best do your research into cryptocurrency before buying.

HUH Pay: https://huh.social/presale/index.html

Website: https://huh.social

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/huh/

Telegram: https://t.me/HUHTOKEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuhToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huhToken/