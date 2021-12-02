By Elizabeth Osayande

For giving soft loans that ranged from N20,000 to N200,000 to 74 women without interest; training of 1,785 women on entrepreneurial capacity building; and the feeding of 8,596 people done every 1st January, among other gestures, president Joan Agha Foundation, JAF, Mrs. Joan Agha was roused to a standing ovation as she doled out the achievements and challenges of the foundation in its 10 years in existence.

The 10 anniversary of JAF foundation held recently at Oriental hotel, Lagos had in attendance the chairman of the occasion, Former chairman, Zenith Bank, Sir Bamidele Omojafor; Lagos State Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment Hon. Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke able represented by the Head of Department, employment, Mrs Seriki Bello; representatives of the Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, among other guests and well wishers.

It was therefore an emotion filled room as some of the beneficiaries of Joan Agha Foundation shared their success stories.

For Valentine Mmadubugwu, student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, his dream of studying Medical Laboratory Science would have been futile due to lack of finance if not for the timely intervention of JAF.

His words: ” My name is Mmadubugwu Valentine Chisom from Anambra State, Nigeria and | have immensely been blessed by the Joan Agha Foundation. My first contact with the foundation was first through the founder Mrs. Joan Agha two years ago.

“| had just been given a provisional admission into Unizik, Awka, to study my long dream course Medical Laboratory Science. And here | was financially crippled. My parents were humble peasants who couldn’t carry this weight. So | approached the Foundation prayerfully hoping that my expectations would not be cut short and Yes it wasn’t.

“Now in my second year as a med lab scientist, | worry not about my tuition and books because the foundation has my back. ” Mmadubugwu explained.

Another beneficiary, Regina Ogbolu, explained how she was able to start her own business through the training and sponsorship of the foundation.

” I am Regina Ogbolu, a native of Ugbokolo in Benue State. I thank God for the full scholarship granted to me by Joan Agha Foundation to study Catering and Events Management at International Women Society Skill Acquisition Centre, Lekki, Lagos. | also would like to say a big thank you to the above Foundation for giving me this opportunity which | never dreamt of having. Through the empowerment, I gain knowledge of catering. Now I have started a small-scale catering business of my own. ” Happy Ogbolu reiterated.

According to Mrs. Agha, the foundation has four areas of impact. And these included : women empowerment; educational support scheme; youth empowerment; and JAF Kitchen, medical outreach.

Giving a brief insight on how the foundation gave loans to women, Mrs. Agha explained this.

” Business loans and grants were awarded to women for the purpose of increasing their business capital and profit. Some of the loans presentation took place at the women empowerment seminars we organized.

” The foundation had laid down some criteria for loans. However, due to to high default rate we concluded and wrote them off as grants. A total of 72 women from different groups were given grants in these communities:

“Obinoba Community located in Ndokwa local government area of Delta State. It is a fishing community. In 2011, Obinoba was chosen as the lift-off point to start a youth and women empowerment programme. The women received funds from 20,000-100,000 naira.

“Women empowerment in Lagos state: In 2015-2016 the foundation gave zero-interest loans to the women in Makoko to expand their business and improve their revenue. The women received these loans from 100,000-200,000. 8 and 12 women received this loan in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The journey so far

JAF president stated that : ” We are grateful to God for making us his legs to reach people. Just like yesterday, we launched the foundation at the Civic Centre on my 55th birthday on 9th July, 2011. It is amazing all that we have been able to do in just ten years. The summary is:

“Granted soft loans without interest of N20,000 to N200,000 to 74; trained 1,785 women on entrepreneurial capacity building; fed 8,596 people from from our feeding initiative on every first day of the year in the past ten called JAF Kitchen.

Reached out to several families with various sums of money for basic food items during COVID-19 in 2020; provided educational scholarships to 37 Students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions ; and donated educational relief materials to 370 students

” In addition, given grants of N100,000 — N150,000 to 35 Youth Entrepreneurs to start their businesses or expand existing businesses. Trained 1,014 youths or entrepreneurial capacity building. Partnered with International Women Society Skill Acquisition Centre Lagos, Favoured World (Obinomba, Delta State) and Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative CYFI of the United States of Amenca Consulate General to train youths in different skills. This is to make them productive members of the society. Provided twelve 12 Sewing machines to Youth Vocational Training Institute (Holy Family Parish) located in Kasungu, Malawi, East Africa to empower orphans on vocational skills.

” 200 beneficiaries from the medical aid initiative of the foundation “Gave support in terms of welfare to the Kwale flood victims, visited the Arrow of God Orphanage Home with various items, Co-Host with DDEE Events “Celebrating the Future.”

Challenges

At the launch of our NGO, so many people pledged but never redeemed their pledges. However, with spirited donations and support from our ambassadors of hope, we have continued to push through.

Future

“In 2021 and beyond, we are setting bigger goals that will change lives for the better. We hope to impact additional 30,000 lives willin the next five years.

And our long term goals is too make sure that one by one, our people are able to rise above poverty, ignorance and disease as individual and as a community. ” Founder, JAF.

For the chairman of the event, Sir Bamidele Omojafor, the volume of works put in by Joan Agha Foundation, JAF has continued to help many Nigerians discover their purpose.

His words: JAF foundation created a situation not to only give fish to people, but to teach people how to catch fish. For this alone, Lady Joan needs all the support and encouragement. ” The former chairman, Zenith Bank said.