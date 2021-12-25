…..as Wizkid, Burna boy, Omah lay, others gave electrifying performances

It was indeed a night of fun and razzmatazz at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island when rave of the moment and presently industry favorite, Buju staged a successful debut concert tagged ‘ Buju: Sorry I am Late’,

Sponsored by Chivas Regal and packaged by Achievas Entertainment; a leading showbiz company in Nigeria; the concert recorded a huge turnout of fans and top industry favorites.

From performing some of his hit songs and collaborations; Buju however gave a brilliant rendition of all his body works leaving the audience in aww of his mind blowing outputs.

The night will however not be forgotten easily as the surprise performances from top stars that includes Wizkid, Burnaboy, Omah Lay , Zlatan, Zinoleesky, Dai Verse, Alpha O, Magixx, Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Victony amongst others added glamour to the total event flow as comedians that includes Mr. Hyenana, Pencil and Kennyblaq equally thrilled the audience with ribs cracking jokes.

Speaking on the success of the show, the team lead, Daniel Cole Chiori disclosed that the event was indeed a movie that requires continuity in 2022. He said ‘ I have always believed I could pull through on this particular Project knowing that I worked with an amazing team that made it seamless for me. Special thanks to Buju for believing in me and also to Ossy Achievas my brother for giving all the necessary support needed’ he said.