From his experience at Cokobar in London coupled with grit, Nosike Sunny Sike aka Sunny All Day has been able to redefine the entertainment experience for Nigerians ever since he launched the All-day Winehouse in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Sunny All Day is not just stopping there as he has disclosed plans to expand to Lagos, Abuja, and indeed other parts of Africa. The move was born out of the need of fun seekers who troop in from other parts of the country and Africa to the Port Harcourt-based entertainment centre.

He made it clear in a recent interview that he wants to treat Lagos and Abuja residents with superior entertainment and hospitality services.

All-day Winehouse is poised to be the toast of many in the Lagos and Abuja entertainment and hospitality sectors. The All-day Nightclub has literally turned around the fortunes of night life in Port Harcourt in the past few years as it continues to feature A-rated hip hop stars.

9ICE, the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner recently performed at the nightclub, which offers the best of music. Other musicians that have also performed at the entertainment centre include Kcee, the Limpopo master; Duncan Mighty, Mr. 2kay, Maxi Chocomilo. It has also hosted Nigeria’s popular socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana.

The plan according to the founder is to expand to Lagos and Abuja within the next five years, offering the best service in terms of entertainment and show business.

The socialite and businessman noted that the services include a wine business, a show business and a club as well, with operations spanning six years already. “Our facility provides complete services such as parties, birthdays and we are known in the entire Rivers State as the only club that brings top-rated artists in Nigeria to perform at our club,” Sunny All Day said.

On top of that, the drinks and services are very affordable even as they afford customers the opportunity to meet a lot of celebrities. The services match with what are obtainable in other major cities like Lagos and Abuja. “There is nowhere else in Port Harcourt that you can get the type of services we offer. We are the number one club in Rivers State,” the founder boasts.

The 32-year-old graduate of University of Greenwich is not resting on his oars as he continues to spread his tentacles after founding All day wine house Ltd, All day supermarket, All day entertainment Nig Ltd all situated in Nigeria.

Sunny All Day indeed has a tall ambition which he has already set the ball rolling by delving into wines; supermarket and entertainment businesses making the services his initiative provides a one-stop-shop for the needs of the upwardly mobile, trendy, and classy.

Vanguard News Nigeria