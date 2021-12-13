In life, we don’t get to control everything that happens to us, but we do get to decide what we do about it. These decisions in moments of difficulty often play a defining role in the path our life will take.

A hard work ethic, a willingness to learn and an unshakeable faith are the principles that thirty-one old Dennis Jenkins touts as the reasons for his success. Dennis Jenkins is the founder and CEO of Executive Commercial Services – a national facilities management company. Founded in 2015, Executive Commercial Services has already spread from Florida into Georgia and Texas. A notable accomplishment in an industry that is dominated by only a few big companies.

After calling it quits on his aspirations to play for the NFL, due mainly to lingering injuries, Jenkins turned his attention back to his roots. His family owned a construction company as well as a real estate development company. He worked with his family for a few years before venturing out on his own.

“In 2015, I built my first commercial property. An office building that I quickly filled with several medical practices.” When he first built the building many people had suggested the use of a facilities management company to help manage the space.

New to the landlord business, he did exactly that. Working with several companies, he quickly realized that not all companies are the same. Some are good, and others are not.“I worked with several companies before I made a decision.”

His decision was to take over the management of his own buildings. By now, he had built a second commercial property, a car dealership that was adjacent to his medical office property. So just like that, he had his first clients for his not yet formed business.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing. I just thought I could do a better job of running my properties and save a few bucks at the same time.” That decision would end up being a bigger decision than just “saving a few bucks.” Six years later, Jenkins company is serving clients across three states, Georgia, Florida and Texas.

For Jenkins, facilities management is a company that is set to boom. Much like him when he built his first commercial property, many property owners view management companies as a necessary evil that is changing. “During Covid, people realized the importance of what we do.

Cleaning, planning for expansion and looking for innovative ways to utilize your space suddenly became wildly important.” And this shift does not look like it is going away anytime soon. In the fallout of Covid, Jenkins and other management companies are finding property owners turning over more control of their properties. They want to make sure things are done correctly.

As the year winds to an end, a record year where he recorded seventy million dollars of revenue, he already has his eyes set on 2022. “I would like to continue to grow. I think I would like to hit 200 [million] next year.”

Not a bad number for a business he never meant to start. When we asked if he ever imagined he would find such great success, his answer was candid. “No, I never imagined doing what I’m doing today.”

He continued to explain that he believes that anyone is capable of doing what he did. “If you work hard, stay focused, and trust God with the results, you will find success.” If you are interested in learning more about Dennis Jenkins and his business, follow the links below.

Website: Executive Commercial Cleaning