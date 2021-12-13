By Gabriel Olawale

The Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpatason may have influenced the rousing welcome and reception accorded Barrister Natasha Hadiza Akpoti when the Okpameri traditional council of Obas honoured her with a chieftaincy title in Ibillo, Akoko-Edo local government area last week, it was learnt.

It would be recalled that Philanthropist Natasha had singlehandedly rehabilitated the dilapidated and impassable Okene-Lampese-Ibillo Road around the General Hospital-Argentina Restaurant-Omoba Hotel and Total Filling Station on Igarra-Ibillo Isua Road.

Akpatason who represents Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency was reported to have personally called some of the traditional rulers among whom is the Imah IV of Somorika, HRH Oba Sule Idaiye, community leaders, politicians, market women, personal aides among others to support and rally round Natasha during the event at the civic centre in Ibillo.

The lawmaker who was unavoidable absent was represented by former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dele Oloruntoba.

It was learnt that the Deputy House Leader, Comrade Peter Akpatason and Barrister Natasha Akpoti have partnered to influence more infrastructural developments to the local government area especially through the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the federal government ministries, agencies and parastatals.

Among those in attendance were Mr. Ebeneza Oladele, Frank Aweh, Balogun Samuel Omokugbo, Hon Afowosoro Sunday, Hon Emmanuel Ogbofa Harrison, Joel Cletus, Adele Cletus, Oye Oloba, Hon Owolabi Samuel.

In his speech, the Chairman of Okpameri Descendants Union, Dr. Kingley Ekundayo appreciated Hon Peter Akpatason and every other person who played one role or the other to bring Barrister Natasha’s kindness to concrete forms.

Dr Ekundayo said he would never be able to let Barrister Natasha know how much the people appreciated her for rehabilitating the dilapidated portion of the federal government road in Akoko-Edo.

He said, “I know you probably do not think that you even did anything special. Indeed, you have done something special, in fact, something more than special, something more than gold to the Okpameri Nation!

“You have wiped be away the tears of our market women. You have changed the narrative of the harrowing experiences of our farmers who could not access ready market for their farm produce.

“You have once again reunited families and friends across artificial boarders occasioned by the bad roads. You have reconnected students and pupils to their schools and classmates on both ends.

“Travellers can now move freely from North and South, thanks to your immense compassion and generosity. Indeed, you are now a naturalised Okpameri daughter”, he said.

Dr. Ekundayo also thanked the Traditional Council of Obas of Okpameri Kingdom in Akoko Edo who facilitated and pioneered the first of its kind reception and honour to recognize the uncommon gesture of womanhood, humanity and generosity of Barrister Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, saying “you will continue to live in the hearts of the good people of Akoko Edo people, as you have also engraved your names in gold in our history. At the roll call of those great men and women who reinvented the wheel of the UNITY OF PURPOSE, your names will echo loudly.”

