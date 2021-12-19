



By Ike Uchechukwu

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lixzeton Construction & Real Estate limited, Mr. Kenzie Kalu has disclosed that development of quality and affordable housing was one of the major ways of solving the deficit problem in the sector in Nigeria

Mr Kalu made the assertion at the weekend in Calabar while briefing journalists about planned expansion by his establishment.

According to him, Lixzeton Construction and Real Estate offers divergent real estate services; including Real Estate Investment and Development, Civil Construction, Interior Design, Property management, Urban planning and Real Estate Advisory, As the Lixzeton brand has been in the scenes of innovative concepts and projects since 2014. He said the services they provide in construction and real estate is tailored to meet the Housing needs of Nigerians whether at home or abroad.

He revealed that Lixzeton was established with a drive to provide innovative and tailored solutions; “this drive has carried on in our real estate projects, where the focus remains providing tailored solutions and satisfaction specific services”.

His words :”All of these can be seen through our details in construction, number of tailored homes delivered, hospitality real estate innovations and other wider real estate ventures that are being undertaken and we have done this severally from start to finish,100 %.

“We are really interested in making sure that Nigerians , especially low income earners benefit from real estate no matter how small either through direct investment or other avenues including owning houses .

“We like to look at the issue of housing deficit and mortgage in Nigeria as three different parts of a story, something like a tripod. The story is Housing for all. One part is availabilty of affordable housing, the other is Accessibility to affordable housing.

“This just sums up the issue with housing in Nigeria. As a company passionate about being contributors to the solution of this problem we are working through certain packages we’ve developed that are currently focused on simultaneously addressing the two parts of this story. We’ll be putting these packages and services out in the market soon,” he said .

Speaking further, he asserted that even though they were out to make profit, but the goal was to also make Nigerians wealthy.

“We are unique with all our various packages, so I don’t see other real estate companies as too money driven; to this regards we have a lot in common with them too ; as a business you need to be profit oriented to even go through your day to day, everything that attracts funding in real estate is tied to your capacity and output and that includes your organizational structure, project deliverables, your general figures, ROI and competitive margin,.

“However, what we are doing differently is striking the balance between being profit oriented and providing valued services for all our categories of clientele.

“Moreso, one thing is certain in terms of the future of real estate, prices of properties will drastically go up, we have the statistics to show for this, technology and innovation in real estate will be at an all time high in the next decade, with Nigeria being at the center of it in Africa; the revolution has started already and certain technology improvisations are fast becoming the minimum standard”.

“So we are using this opportunity to call on Nigerians to take advantage current opportunities in the real estate sector, look at the possibilities and do the needful. A lot has changed and more will still change, the time to key into the housing and real estate sector is now ,”Kalu said .