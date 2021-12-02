By Bashir Bello

Hoodlums in the early hours of Thursday morning stormed and set ablaze the campaign office of Senator representing Kano North, Senator Barau Jibrin located along Maiduguri road in Kano State.

The spokesman of the Senator, Shittu Madaki confirmed this to Vanguard on Thursday.

Madaki said the hoodlums in their large numbers destroyed properties such as chairs and billboards in the office.

“We thank Almighty Allah that no life was lost due to the swift intervention of the police. They equally arrested five persons.”

Effort to get the spokesman, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna to react to the development proved abortive as his number was not reachable.

Recall that Sen. Barau belongs to the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s APC led faction in the state.