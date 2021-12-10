The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon Kingsley Ogundu Chinda has hailed Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja for making the final list of the Gani Fawhinmi Outstanding Integrity Award.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold today (Friday) organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre).

Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja an alumnus of Rivers State University is one of the finalists and first Rivers State man to get to this final stage since the series of the awards.

Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, is a lawyer and law lecturer at the National Institute for Legislative Studies, Abuja.

He holds a PhD in law (Legislative Drafting) degree from the University of London.

He is currently the Ag. Head of the Bills and Legislative Drafting Division of the National Institute for Legislative Studies. Since 2012, Dr. Jaja has served as the Editor-In-Chief of the International Journal of Legislative Drafting and Law Reform.

Dr Jaja was the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission from May 2019 to October 2020.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is an agency of the federal government of Nigeria that is responsible for licensing and regulation of all Copyright within Nigeria.

It is under the supervision of the Hon. Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

Upon his assumption of office, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja discovered evidence of conflict of interest, and corrupt practice (s) allegedly perpetuated by the Director-General of the NCC.

Despite offers of inducement, threats to his position, employment and veiled threats to his life, Dr. Jaja reported the infractions to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers Bureau.

Within the context, he was ILLEGALLY fired from his position as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

Despite this, Dr Jaja has continued to exemplify integrity and incorruptibility.