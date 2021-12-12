Hogan Lovells has announced a change in leadership of its Africa practice. Effective 1 January 2022, partners Olivier Fille-Lambie (Paris) and Arun Velusami (London) will co-lead the global practice.

Underlining the firm’s focus on energy and infrastructure projects, both co-chairs are members of Hogan Lovells Infrastructure, Energy, Resources and Projects (IERP) practice area, and of the internal Africa leadership team. Olivier and Arun have extensive experience and networks on the continent and are committed to continuing to grow the global Africa practice.



Arun has advised developers, lenders and governments across Africa on major infrastructure projects, with particular expertise in the power sector, where he has advised on thermal, solar, wind, biomass and hydro power projects for almost 20 years. Olivier’s practice focuses on acquisition, project and structured finance, and on Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA), currently applicable in 17 African countries.



They will take on the leadership role as current Head of Africa practice, Andrew Skipper, becomes the Chair, after more than seven years as the Head of the practice. In this role Andrew will continue to promote the practice, engage with its network, and support the management transition. He remains a committed and active advocate for Africa in his leadership positions in and outside of Hogan Lovells, including as Co-Chair of the UK’s Africa Investors Group (AIG) and a member of the National Advisory Board of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.



Commenting on the appointment, Olivier Fille-Lambie said: “Together we have a built a market leading Africa practice combining our global team and network of hub offices around the world with close relationships with local law firms to advise major inbound, outbound, and pan-African clients across English, French, and Portuguese-speaking Africa on their strategic goals. I am looking forward to collaborating with Arun and the wider team as we continue to build business in Africa.”



Arun Velusami added: “Our Africa practice embodies our global firm priorities to invest in strategic markets, demonstrate strong collaboration and co-operation, put clients at the centre of everything we do, drive growth, and deliver on our commitments to diversity and inclusion and responsible business. With more than 40 years of experience on the continent we are committed to understanding, operating in, investing in, and respecting Africa, principles that Andrew has instilled and we will continue. Business there is very relationship driven and we have an opportunity to leverage and grow existing, and to build new ones. I am particularly excited to be able to do so in person again as Africa opens up post-pandemic, and we have a key role to play in advancing economic recovery on the continent and to continue Africa’s development as a major centre for international business.”

