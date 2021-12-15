Born Daniel Williams, but popularly known by his producer tagline “Willis Give Dem or Willis Giddem”, hit record producer, Yung Willis has had a record-breaking year with hit records like Highway by DJ Kaywise ft Phyno, and Squander by Falz ft Niniola.

He maintained the hot streak with hit records that he produced through the course of the year including Patoranking’s Celebrate, Gaza by DJ Neptune ft Patoranking, Waka Waka by Zoro, Body Language by Falz, Squander Remix ft Yaba Buluku, One Life by Zlatan, and Cold Outside by Timaya ft Buju.

His hit records have earned over 1 billion streams across all platforms in 2021 alone, with Cold Outside still topping charts in over 30 countries around the world. His popular tagline is also estimated to have been played over 7 billion times this year alone.

The Abuja native producer rounds the year off in style with his efforts being recognized at the Under 30 CEO Awards which held in Abuja over the weekend as he won the Producer of the Year Award at the event.

According to him, “the award is for my fans (who call themselves ‘GIVERS’) as their support keeps driving me to keep Givin Dem”. He also announced that he has more in store for his fans next year and the general public as he would be releasing his debut single titled “Givin Dem” early next year along with his debut producer album.