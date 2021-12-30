.

**Defence Minister task 2-Star Generals to justify exalted ranks.

**CDS urges new Rear Admirals to display more dedication, commitment befitting higher ranks.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

History was made in the Nigerian Army of Thursday, December 30, 2021, when two brothers from the same parents, one the elder and Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Artillery, Major Gen TA Gagariga, decorated his younger brother Teriworie Gagariga with his new rank of Major General.

Both siblings also serve in the same corps of artillery hail from Bayelsa State in South-South Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has challenged newly promoted Senior Officers in the Military to reinvigorate efforts to end current security challenges bedevilling the country.

Gen Magashi gave the challenge at the grand investiture ceremony of the newly promoted officers in the Nigerian Army held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said to whom much is given, much is expected pointing out that the newly decorated Officers must justify their new ranks by rendering selfless service to the nation.

Delivering the felicitations message of President Muhammadu Buhari the minister said their elevation to the enviable ranks are well deserved and urged them to remain focused in the discharge of their mandate to comprehensively defeat the adversaries.

He reminded them that they cannot afford to let down the nation in their call to a higher responsibility in defending the Nation’s territorial integrity and in meeting the National aspirations for peace in all dark spots of insecurity in parts of the Country.

The Defence Minister, therefore, congratulated the officers, their spouses and families for the new feet attained by their loved ones in service to the nation.

Similarly, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor charged newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy to display more dedication and commitment that their new ranks deserve noting that promotion comes from God.

To those who did not make it this time, Gen Irabor urged them not to despair noting that there are other opportunities even as he pointed out that the number of those promoted was based on vacancies as the military operates on a pyramid structure.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya told the newly decorated Officers to see their new ranks as a call to higher duty and more responsibility especially now that the service is at the forefront of combating criminalities in parts of the Country.

While thanking the Minister of Defence for his support to the Service, Lt Gen Yahaya noted that promotion comes from God and told the newly elevated Officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by showing greater discipline and dedication to duty as well as unhindered loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He called for ruthless degrading of criminal elements pointing out that they must remain highly professional and apolitical adding that there is no room for indolence.

Among the Major Generals decorated are Major-Gen Abdulwahab Eyitayo, GOC 7 division, Maiduguri, Major Gen Ibrahim Salihu, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Major Gen Umar T. Musa, one time Guards Brigade Commander, Major Gen Bernard Onyeuko, Major Gen Buhari Baffa, Nigeria’s Defence Attache’ London, Major Gen Victor Ebaleme, Major Gen Jamaal Abdusalam, Military Secretary Army, Major Gen Henry Wesley, Major Gen Adisa Ariyibi, Major Gen Bamidele Alabi, Major Gen Adebayo Adeyinka.

Others include Major Gen Aminu Chinade, Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Major Gen Maikano Abdullahi, OSMA President and Vice President International Military Sports Organization and Major Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, DG NYSC.

For the Navy, those decorated Rear Admirals included, Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal, Chairman, Military Pensions Board, Rear Admiral Alex Bingel, Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje, Rear Admiral C. Azike, Rear Admiral Clinton Izu, Rear Admiral Chukwuemeka Ezete, Rear Admiral Adesina Akinwade, Rear Admiral AM Ibrahim and Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogala

The Army decoration ceremony was attended by the Edo State Governor Godwin Obasaki, National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Mohammed Manguno (rtd), His Excellency, the Nigerian Ambassador to The Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) Chairman Senate Committee on Army Ali Ndume and Chairman House Committee on Army Abdulrasaq Namdas featured investitures of 41 Brigadier General to Major General and 75 Colonel to Brigadier General.

Members of Course 41 Regular intakes of the Nigerian Defence Academy who benefitted from the promotions thereafter cut a thanksgiving cake at the officer’s mess of the National Defence College and thereafter pledge to further dedicate themselves and show more commitment towards achieving the mandates of their various services.

