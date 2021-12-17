By Providence Adeyinka

In commemoration of global annual International Volunteering Day drive, Henkel Nigeria has invested in treating the wonderful children at Basic Special School, Ibadan Municipal Government, IMG School to all sorts of fun and memorable activities.

International Volunteering Day was established by the United Nations in 1985 and promotes the idea of people uplifting their surrounding communities in various ways, but this year, Henkel combined International Volunteering Day with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement from the organmisation said that every year, it uses the opportunity to encourage people from around the world to volunteer more in their local communities.

The statement explained that IMG school caters for children with various special needs, and Henkel, along with one of its Brand Ambassadors, Akunna Okechukwu, Nigerian Idol Season 6 Second runner-up, used the occasion to fete pupils at the school, as well as to leave a lasting impression of love and kindness.

Oyo State Commissioner of Education, Abiodun Abdulramah commended Henkel for celebrating the event with the children at IMG even as he said that what Henkel is doing is a great thing for the state. Abdulramah said the event is a memorable one that will stay long in the memory of the childrenand the ministry appreciates the good work Henkel is doing with its support to develop further the state’s education sector.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran commended the company on remembering the children. Represented by Saheed Aliu, Deputy Director, School Services, he said this has shown that Henkel is a good corporate citizen of the state and the board is ready to support the company.

Dr. Bernd von Münchow-Pohl, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany applauded Henkel Nigeria on the initiative. He said, “As Germany’s official representative in Lagos with responsibilities for the southern part of Nigeria including Oyo State, I applaud the efforts of Henkel, one of my country’s best-known global players in the chemical industry, to demonstrate its commitment as an exemplary corporate citizen of Oyo State through its activities for the students of IMG School in Ibadan as Henkel’s International Volunteering Day”.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur, said marking the day with the children is a continuation of their corporate social responsibility tradition where the employees of the company volunteer to uplift their surrounding communities in various ways.

The event which comes on the backdrop of the recent launch of its global scientific initiative, Forscherwelt or Researchers Worldwide – a firston the African continent. Forscherwelt is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce elementary school children to the fascinating world of science through specific learning objectives, further encouraging them to explore the world of science and make research fun.

The children were treated to various Forscherwelt experiments at the event, which was facilitated by Henkel’s partner NGO; Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organization (GWTEO).

With their faces painted by the makeover artists and gifts from Santa Claus brought by the volunteers, the children entertained the guests with various dances, songs and drama on the dangers of using home remedy for malaria treatment; and there is Ability in Disability.

Mr Oduola Kolawole, the Principal of IMG, Sharp Corner said the event will be the precursor to good things happening in the school as the love being spread to the children by the Henkel volunteers will further encourage them to dream of a better future.