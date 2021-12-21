By Chioma Obinna

The era of misdiagnosis in the Nigerian healthcare system will soon be a thing of the past as a healthy technology company, 54gene, advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, has pledged its commitment towards ending misdiagnosis in the country’s medical laboratory sector with the launch of its diagnostic Arm, 7RiverLabs to boost patient health outcomes.

The tech company with its diagnostic hubs fitted with state-of-the-art technology will offer healthcare providers and patients access to world-class, cost-effective, speedy, reliable and advanced molecular diagnostics.

Physical locations with over 100 employees are already open in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, with additional centres due to launch in 10 additional key Nigerian cities in the coming months.

Built on the vision of equalising precision medicine/diagnostics for African populations, 54gene, has domesticated diagnostic technology; eliminating the need for samples to be sent abroad for analysis; at what is often at a considerable cost to African patients.

At a media unveiling of the lab, the 54gene Founder and CEO Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong who pledged to ensure that patients get the best of outcomes , said launching 7RiverLabs is a manifestation of one of the goals 54gene set out to achieve two years ago..

He said the company was committed to improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes on the continent by leveraging advances in the precision medicine space. “Through the use of state-of-the-art laboratories and marked workflow improvements, over 300 critical molecular tests can now be performed safely and securely in Africa – covering oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing and sequencing, anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, microbiology, haematology serving both communicable and non-communicable diseases.”

On his part, Jude Uzonwanne noted that with some tests costing as little as a few thousand Naira – generally more affordable than the prevailing market rates – results, depending on the complexity, are provided in as little time as a few hours to a few days and are sent digitally to patients’ physicians for follow-up.

“Our goal with this new subsidiary is to ensure that every African has access to advanced laboratory tests without having to pay an exorbitant out-of-pocket fee. Patients will receive speedy results that will guide their physicians in reducing late diagnoses leading to poor chances of survival, improve their treatment options and ultimately their quality of life. 7RiverLabs is complementing Government and industry efforts to attain the Nigerian Ministry of Health’s mandate

towards improved care for the general population. Hundreds of molecular tests will be made available for millions of people at a fraction of the cost of transporting samples overseas thereby helping to increase early disease-detection and screening rates and save lives. This is groundbreaking news for Nigeria; and as we forge trusted partnerships with leading health insurers, hospitals and healthcare professionals, we anticipate that hundreds more jobs will be created in our expansion of services across Africa”.

As of 2021, the addressable market for medical tests in Sub-Saharan Africa is currently worth US$10

billion and is projected to grow at 4% per annum. At present, the majority of molecular tests are sent outside of the continent.

As part of its mission to establish itself as a principal provider of diagnostic care driven by ultra-modern technology, 54gene has appointed its Chief Business Officer, Jude Uzonwanne as the new subsidiary’s interim-CEO.

