By Deborah Ariyo

The Lagos state government has launched a massive sensitization campaign on “Ilera Eko” health insurance scheme across communities in the state even as it is stepping up efforts to ensure that the residents of the state are covered by health insurance.

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), alongside the Office of Civic Engagement is carrying out a sensitization programme to all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State. The goal is to encourage more people, especially at the grassroots to embrace the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.

And so the train moved to Kairo Market at Bolade Oshodi near the local government secretariat.

Speaking on the programme, Aderemi Adebowale Special Assistant, Office of Civic Engagement said the plan is for all the residents of Lagos State to have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare regardless of their socio-cultural and economic status. With the scheme, individuals or families will enjoy Ilera Eko at any hospital of their choice under the Lagos State Health plan.

So far, over 500 thousand residents have been registered under the insurance scheme and the state hopes to enrol more residents with its “pay small, small” plan, which allows for monthly payment.

Also, over 200 health facilities have been enlisted to attend to enrollees of the scheme.

Vanguard News Nigeria