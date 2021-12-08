By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians continue to carry burden of various diseases including abject poverty to worsen their plight, health experts under the auspices of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, urged the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to implement pro health taxes and the fund health sector.



This was pointed by the President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi, while speaking on underfunding in the health sector at the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the organization, while describing the tax as welcome development.

Ajayi also called for up-scaling funding for the sector in order to adequately deliver quality and sustainable healthcare services to over 200 million Nigerians.

She also assured of HFN’s commitment to health of Nigerians and healthcare delivery services in Nigeria.

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria is coalition of Nigerian private healthcare sector stakeholders, an apolitical, Non-Partisan, Non-profit organization speaking with a unified voice for the purpose of improving the Nigerian Health Sector through advocacy.

The Federation advocates for changes in policies, policy reforms and implementation that will support growth and development of the Nigerian Health sector. The 2nd Annual General Meeting of HFN was held on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

She said: “Tobacco, alcohol, and sugary beverage consumption accounts for a large and growing share of the burden of premature death and disease in Nigeria.

“The prevalence of smoking in the country is rising at about 4% per year and the WHO estimated about 13 million smokers in Nigeria in 2012, with over 16,000 deaths attributable to smoking.

“Beyond the large health care costs it imposes, it also reduces economic productivity.

“The burden of alcohol, tobacco and sugar sweetened beverages is being carried by the health sector as diseases such as diabetes, cancer, liver damage, tuberculosis etc. caused by these products are on the increase and if not checked or health system supported, Nigeria may end up in a health crisis.”

However, she (Ajayi) also lauded the Minister’s bold steps in implementing the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives (SRGI), an initiative highlighted in her 2022 appropriation plan.

The SRGI will introduce Pro Health Taxes by increasing existing taxes on alcohol and tobacco and to introduce new taxes on Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB).

The HFN boss also disclosed that the Federation in a letter written to the Minister made requests on the implementation of the taxes.

“HFN requests that the taxes be ring fenced primarily as a health measure and the taxes be used to subsidize coverage to the indigent populations; to scale up mandatory health insurance coverage to all Nigerians; and by allocating a significant percentage of the revenue to augment existing impactful initiatives such as the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, Cancer Health Fund and the National Health Insurance Scheme”, she said.

She further stated that a percentage should be allocated for equipment purchase, research and development in tackling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Also, speaking in the same vein on the importance of adequate funding and investment in healthcare sector by government and the private sector was the Vice President, HFN, Njide Ndili, pointing that such will significantly improve efficiency and reach with quality healthcare services.

According to Ndili support of the private sector currently provides over 60% of the healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

She also maintained that pro health taxes will go a long way in strengthening the sector if the funds are adequately administered.