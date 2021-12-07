On the 5th of November, 2021, High Definition Film Academy, a film school located in Abuja, birthed by its sister company, High Definition Film Studios, celebrates it’s tenth (10th) year of operation.

The event which held at Evelyn Event Center, 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, hosted HDFA alumni, friends of High Definition Film Academy and Studios, close and extended family of the founder, Bright Wonder Obasi, and of course, staff of the HDFA. The event also hosted AFFIF AWARDS 2021, Alumni Award of Excellence and Press Awards.

The academic institution which is known for tutoring student in Acting, Filmmaking and Producing, kicked off operation in January 2011 and so far has trained almost a thousand Student with most overtime have picked up strong careers in the film and television industry.

Ranked among the top 5 Film Schools in Nigeria, High Definition Film Academy in association with the Studios, goes all out, not just to celebrate the Academy’s 10 years of operation, but also to celebrate all its movie projects, such as; Away from Home, Broken, Diary of the Triplets, Remarkable and it’s blockbuster, “IF I am President”. The studio’s few Impact projects like Script2screen Africa Reality TV Project, Film For Impact Foundation/Fellowship and Africa Film For Impact Festival, weren’t left out.

With multiple awards, from Best of Nollywood (BON) Award, Nollywood Movie Awards, Screen Actors Award, Motion Picture International Film Festival, HDFA students and Alumni have come from within and outside Nigeria, including Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, The Gambia, Egypt, Cameroon, Guinea, the US, and UK, a lot of whom are doing well in both mainstream film and television platforms.

The founder of High Definition Film Academy and Studios, Bright Obasi, who also turned 40 on the 3rd of November 2021, and was flanked by families and celebrity friends like; Bryan Okwara, Kalu Ikeagwu, Empress Njama, among others; expressed his gratitude on how far he, the Studios and the Academy have come, despite all odds and obvious reasons to throw in the towel, yet in his words; “God was able to see them through down to 10 year of many lessons and achievements”.

This was after a key note speech that was presented my Dr. Kole Shettima, Africa Director of the MacArthur Foundation.

AFFIF Awards were given to the following impact movies: Halima’S Vote, I Won’T Kneel Mapping Survival, The Right Decision, Dthunya Tsa Rona, Los Patines, Stolen Fish, A Blow In The Backyard, and Cinnamon. Award Of Excellence were given to IYKE ADIELE for recognition of excellence in Acting-Nominee, RAY ADEKA recognition for achievement in acting, UCHECHUKWU OSAKWE recognition for achievement in film producing, MAKSAT ADIELE recognition for achievement in acting. GERTRUDE SEIBI recognition for achievement in film costume, MARIAH UGBASHI recognition for achievement in acting, PERE AMATU recognition for achievement in Television Production, FRED ASIEDU recognition for achievement in Television Production, PROSPER EDESIRI recognition for achievement in Media & TV Production, BELLA IKE recognition for achievement in Film Producing, & PETER KUNDUM recognition for achievement in Media & TV Production.

As regards ‘What Next’ for the company? The Director of Academics, HDFA, Chinenye Obasi, emphasize on how 10 years of operation is just the beginning of greater works and achievements. Saying;

“The academy is currently discussing affiliation with international film institutions to foster collaborations and exchange programs between both schools. The CEO Bright Wonder Obasi also stated that the studio is also currently working on a couple of international film co-productions, while also working to establish at least 2 sound stages/studios in Nigeria within the next decade.”