From commodities to supplies, construction to interior decor and a couple of other ventures, Aisha Gambo has been able to build a sustainable and well rooted business for herself.

Attesting to the excellent service her business offers she stated, “I believe the customer service we give our customers is what makes our business exceptional. We have a fleet of busses that goes the extra mile to deliver products to our customers at the different markets they sell from at no additional cost to them.

Our customers require product at the most competitive rates and as efficient as possible so I make sure we fill that gap by keeping a strong inventory of products in our warehouse. By hard-work and God’s Grace, we have been growing and increasing our customer base over the past 7 years and because of this we need more space to store our products. I intend to build additional warehouses at different locations to increase our storage capacity to enable us serve our growing customer base better.”

Speaking on how businesses could break even she shared that, “People always say capital is the problem, but I think it’s the knowledge of the business that is often the problem. I advice entrepreneurs that before they start a business they should study it, look for someone in the business and shadow them, learn the business very well then you can approach people who you think can invest their knowledge in the business. I always believe to start up your business with what ever small money you have. And also don’t go into an investment without actually having a strong understanding of the business because when you do that you are not setting yourself up to succeed.”

Hajiya Aisha Gambo is an industrious woman who has been able to build a span of businesses to her credits in about two decades of relentless hardwork and dedication. Conceiving Framazaz Resources in 2005 she has been able to drive the company to a reputable status filled with admiration and excellence. Framazaz currently is a large scale distributor of staple foods manufactured by Flour Mills Nigeria (Golden Penny) which includes food products such as Edible Oils, Pastas (Spaghetti, Macaroni, Noodles), Semovitas, Garri, Margarine amongst others.

Overcoming the challenges in business she shares that, “The challenges I faced earlier I don’t think are peculiar to myself because as a business person in Nigeria, we know the environment is tough because of the infrastructural issues in the country and also the fluctuations of raw materials prices which cause our product price to continually increase. I over came them by first understanding that business is tough and Nigeria can be a tough place to operate in but with persistence and resilience you will find a break. Some examples of how we over came price fluctuations of the products was to plan early and accordingly to stock up against high peak season.”