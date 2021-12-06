Hajia Hafsat Balewa, on November 25, 2021 received an honorary doctorate degree in Business Statics & Financial Management from African School Of Diplomacy And International Relations and Estam Formation University, a Pan-African University of Advanced Technologies and Management.

The astute politician cum business woman received the award during the 2021 Public And Inaugural Lecture Series On The Role of Ethics And Compliance In Public Instututionss held at Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Other recipients of the award include Rt. Hon Muhammed Bago, Hon. Shina Peller, Dr. Mrs Beckie Bukar Mamza, Dr Aminu Musa, Dr. Goddy JEdy Agba, Dr. Igboche Mark and Dr. Gaby Micheal Ghautous.

Speaking after receiving the award, Hajia Hafsat Balewa, who expressed gratitude to African School Of Diplomacy And International Relations and Estam Formation University for the honour attributed the achivement to her contribution towards bettering lives and development of people of Nigeria.

Hajia Hafsat Balewa who is the CEO of Britney Petroleum Limited was last year conferred a Doctorate degree in Business Management in Dubai.