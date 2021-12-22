To satisfy her burning passion and penchant for knowledge, the seasoned social impact strategist and volunteers management consultant got herself enrolled into the GOTNI Leadership Centre “Advanced Leadership Program Course (ALP), Lagos cohort 2021.

The course was designed to give an in-depth overview on transformational leadership, strategy and execution, decision making, analytical skills, organizational structuring, emotional intelligence, as well as broadening knowledge on leadership and Strategies for Organizational and National Development.

Gusi Tobby underwent the enlightening, comprehensive and impactful one week programme which commenced on the 6th to the 11th of December 2021 held at the Marriott hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

She said “It is a great pleasure sharing a class and experience with great leaders of Nigeria like Major General Adeyinka Famadewa, Brigadier general Musa Danmadami, Hon. Shina Peller, Mr Tunde Peller, Titilayo Oyinsan, Barr Chioma Udonsi, Mr and Mrs Chike & Assumpta Muonagolu, Ayo Oyewole, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, Innocent Okwechime, Victoria Ana, Abiodun Adebanjo, Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh, Disu Oluwasegun, Hamza Abdullahi, Ugwu Anene Jude, Mohammed Bello M, Victor Nwadike and Hammed Abiodun Saheed.

“It is a great privilege to be the host of our graduation ceremony, One lesson I learnt is as a leader, you must surround yourself with only quality people and be open to knowledge, create a learning system and seek to make impact” she said.

Gusi Tobby Graduated on the 12th of December with a Certificate, certifying her as an authority in Strategy and Leadership.