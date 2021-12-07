Millions of viewers who have been following Season 12 of Gulder Ultimate Search Age of Craftsmanship have the opportunity to become active participants in the reality show by voting their favourite warrior back into the jungle.

The show has been full of twists and unpredictable turns that has added excitement to it. One of such was the introduction of boomerangs scattered around the jungle. Contenders who find it and are evicted have the opportunity to return to the show with the support of viewers.

Among those who have been evicted so far, Esitima, Tosin and Osas have boomerangs and have the opportunity to return to the jungle. Viewers would be able to vote for one person that would return to Amorokin camp.

This is the first time evicted contenders would get the opportunity to return to the jungle and participate in the search for Akolo’s chest.

The winner of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search will win N50 million alongside other prizes.