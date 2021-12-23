File photo

By Bashir Bello

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed not fewer than eight persons and abducted 17 women in Faskari local government area in Katsina state.

The Deputy Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly and member representing Faskari Constituency, Engr. Dalhatu Tafoki confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Tafoki lamented that the area has been under continous attacks by bandits in the last four to five days.

He said among those killed was a man attacked, killed and set ablaze in his car.

According to him, “For about five days now, the issue of insecurity has continued to occur. There was an attack on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and yesterday (Tuesday). They attacked Kwakware near Sheme, they kidnapped about 17 women.

The next day, they attacked a village called Kampani Mai-Lafiya near Sheme and along Gusau-Funtua road, where they attacked a man in his car, killed him and set him ablaze in his car.

“After that, they went to Unguwar Ibrahim, where they had a field day and operated for over an hour. They killed seven persons while seven others were injured and hospitalized.

“And that was why I tabled the matter on the floor of the house for urgent action.

“Govt should redouble efforts to ensure adequate security in Katsina State and the worst hit areas,” Tafoki stated.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that angry residents on Wednesday stormed and barricaded the Funtua-Sheme highway in Katsina state in protest of the continuous attacks in the area.

As at the time of filing in this report, the Katsina police command was yet to issue any official statement on the matter just as effort to reach the Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah proved abortive as he was not picking call put to his mobile number.

Vanguard News Nigeria