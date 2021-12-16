Odudu won the second reward task of the season, and what a test it was.

The day’s task was called Splash, and it was a test of strength, perseverance and balance. Each contestant had to go into the jungle to find coloured poles representing their colours for the task. This is where things became difficult. They will use the poles they retrieved to balance buckets suspended above their heads.

Everyone started strong but soon enough, Rachel let go. Down her bucket came, and it was full of water. Damola, Damilola, Chidimma and Odudu remained steadfast and refused to budge. The motivation was that this was a reward task, and the winner would be getting 100,000 prize money.

To make the task tougher, they had to switch the position of their footing during the game. While this was happening, Damola got a cold shower. Soon after, Damilola got splashed. It was down to Chidimma and Odudu; neither was willing to give. Eventually, Chidimma’s bucket came down, leaving Odudu as the last man standing.

Rachel has made a remarkable journey from the 20,000 hopefuls to the top five. Rachel did not have a boomerang, so she will not be getting a second chance back on the show.