Our top five contestants face more challenging tasks as they search deeper in the forest for Akolo’s treasure.

From the last episode, their search led them to the bonfire site, where Akolo had also passed by. Today, they continue their search in the thick forest, trying to trace Akolo’s step.

Helmets were dropped along the way as the warriors searched around the jungle for map pieces. So far, they have two pieces found by Chidimma and Esitima. Soon enough, Damilola and Odudu found two parts of the map at the ring of warriors. Their search led them to the gully bridge, where Chidimma found more map pieces.

The contestants put their heads together to piece the map and make sense of it. At the end of their morning search, they had discovered a total of six map pieces but were still missing a vital aspect. With time drawing to a close, how soon will they find the final map piece that they need to locate Akolo’s treasure?