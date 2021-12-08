The Board of Judges for the 2021 GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has selected finalists for the maiden edition of the annual award.

The GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has been announced to be scheduled for Thursday, 9 December 2021, at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos by 6pm

Award categories include: GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Excellence Awards,

GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Journey Awards, GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Achievement Awards and others.

The organizations who emerged as the finalists are: Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First City Monumental Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd, Sterling Bank, Pensions Alliance Limited, Arise TV, Channels Tv, ARM Pension Managers Limited, Lagos Business School and others.

Olufemi Falola, chairman of the panel of judges for the awards ceremony stated:” As the Chairman of the panel of Judges constituted for the maiden GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards events in Nigeria, I would particularly like to thank everyone involved in the highly worthwhile event organized by the prestigious The Morgans Consortium. The experience has been both tough, exhausting and intriguing! It is particularly difficult in a year like this year, where it is the inaugural event. My panel, which consisted of ten (10) Judges of different educational background, discipline and experience did a fantastic but difficult job of independently reviewing, evaluating and scoring a vast number of nominations. In some instances, it was so close it took incredibly lively and strong debates among judges to decide who was going to be the overall winner.

Faced with challenges such as voter apathy, non-availability of required information and documentation in the public domain, non-response from contacted nominees, etc., the judging process turned out to be an incredibly hard task for everyone involved. Overall, however, the high standard of nominations, the extraordinary people and accomplishments presented to us have been truly incredible. In my opinion, every nominee deserves commendation for what they have achieved”.

In a press statement signed by Dr Foluso Amusa the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, he said: “For subsequent awards, organizations in the GRC and Financial Institution space should endeavor to provide us with more information so that our Judges and voters are able to come to their decisions easier in the future based on the provided information of individual organisation’s role in ensuring best practises are adhered to in the GRC & Financial Crime Prevention space, publicly available information in addition to the other due diligence processes carried out by us- the awarding body.

It is important that organizations provide relevant training to their people to understand the important role they play thus ensuring adherence to best practices in this space and rewarding excellence amongst such professionals within the organization”.