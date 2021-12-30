By Ikechukwu Odu

A professional group, the Middlebelt Academics and Professionals, MAP, Thursday said that the next President of Nigeria must come from Southern part of the country to address the lingering political marginalisation and keep the nation on the path of peace and progress.

The group also said that the nation must evolve different political strategies to curb disunity and the current ravaging insecurity in the country, adding that giving the Southern Nigeria the opportunity to produce the President of the country in 2023 would be fair and just.

While giving his New Year message, the National Coordinator of the group, Dr David Wayas, also called for a total overhaul of the education sector in the country, insisting that lack of quality education in Nigeria is behind religious, ethnic and political crises.

Part of the message reads “That we are one nation is now a gospel without sincerity. It is wrong to allow a particular geopolitical zone to dominate the political scene and dictate for others. Nigeria belongs to all of us. There is no development in the face of insecurity. We must come together to defeat the monster confronting the peace of our beloved country.

“We are better together but every part of Nigeria must be given a true sense of belonging. It is time we allowed Southern Nigeria the opportunity to lead this country. We must ensure Justice and fairness to all. 2023 presidency should be given to our brothers and sisters in the South for the purpose of equity, justice and fairness.We need to evolve strategies to curb the current waves of disunity.

“We call for a total overhauling of our educational sector. Proper education is an antidote for ravaging insecurity in the country. Lack of education and social intervention programmes is a reflection of the religious, ethnic and political crises in Nigeria. Insincerity, corruption and bad governance has eaten deep into the fabrics of our togetherness as a country.

“MAP therefore call on our leaders to be sincere to Nigerians and fight the growing poverty and insecurity in the land. We need absolute peace and unity for development to thrive. We equally advise government to do everything possible to avert another ASUU strike. Education should be given priority in our national discourse. When you fail to fulfil your promises to the people as a government, be rest assured that you cannot earn the integrity and the respect of your compatriots. Good governance is for the good of all. Our leaders at all levels must play the game according to the rules… Nigerians are suffering……hunger everywhere, killings of innocent Nigerians everywhere.. we ask God to come to our rescue as we enter the year 2022.

We can’t continue this way.