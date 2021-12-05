By Henry Ojelu

A child rights advocacy organization, Child Rights Awareness Creation Organisation, CRACO, in conjunction with Children’s Legal Aid Centre, CLAC, has launched a book to promote children’s rights and strengthen the war against child abuse and violence against children in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch of the book titled “My Rights, My Future, Executive Director of CRACO, Mr. Joseph Igwe said the book is written for children and young people to empower them to understand what their rights and responsibilities are, the meaning and identification of abuse and violence, what to do if they find themselves in abusive situations, how to protect themselves from perpetrators and how to safely report any form of abuse and violence as well as where to report.

He further stated that in a world that is becoming increasingly unsafe for children, the book also teaches children their acceptable boundaries, as well as simple but critical measures that potentially guarantee children’s security at home and in public places.

Igwe stated that since 2018, CRACO had embarked on a sensitization campaign to some schools in Lagos state tagged “No to all forms of Violence Against Children,” noting that when campaigning, school authorities often give limited time to interact with the children, share messages, and address any concerns from the children.

“As a result, many children are left with unanswered questions and not given the opportunity to interact with the team. Due to time constraints, half of the questions students ask or write on paper and forward to the team were not answered. Also, most schools asked if the team had any material that would help students learn more and assist teachers to teach the same. None existed.

“There was a great and compelling need to write a book that goes into more details on child abuse/violence against children, and which would not only answer all the questions the children had in mind and reach a wider audience, but also assist teachers to teach same. Thus it became imperative to write a book to teach children all they need to know about their rights and child abuse,” he said.

The book launch which was chaired by Dr. M.O. Ubani (Chairman NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law {SPIDEL}) was attended by many dignitaries, Non-Governmental Organizations, and schools, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Emeka Osani (SAN).

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) – Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, unveiled the book and spoke on the topic: “Protecting Children from all forms of abuse is protecting our future”.

Awards were also given to her and her Agency for being at the forefront of tackling domestic and sexual violence against children in Lagos state, and to Mirable Centre for their commitment, passion, and dedication in providing free counseling, medical, and other support services for survivors of rape and sexual violence.