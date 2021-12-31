The New Initiative for Credible Leadership has applauded Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi for repositioning the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The group said the Commandant-General has brought about transparency, accountability and professionalism in the NSCDC, translating into enhanced revenue generation for the government.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership gave the appraisal today at a press conference in Abuja.

In his address, President, Auwulu Charles, said as critical stakeholders in providing credible leadership in the country, the CG has done tremendously well in the discharge of the organisation’s mandate.

Auwulu added that from the group’s numerous interactions with stakeholders in the security sector, the NSCDC has performed creditably well in its contributions to peace and security in Nigeria.

According to him, this has been achieved due to the institutional reforms introduced that have repositioned the NSCDC for greater productivity and efficiency.

While commending Dr Audi for reposing President Buhari’s confidence, the group said the NSCDC boss should serve as a lesson in leadership to others in positions of authority in the country.

Auwulu, however, urged critical stakeholders, partners and all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to extend support to Dr Audi and the Buhari administration.