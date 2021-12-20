A group, Progressive Student Forum have passed a vote of confidence on the Mai Mala Buni’s led APC caretaker committee and the extraordinary planning committee saying it is pleased with the successes it has so far achieved.

It comes as a response to an earlier publication by a group that publicly announced the disbandment of the caretaker committee.

A statement by the National Coordinator of the group, Precious Nyebuchi Igwe reads, “it is expedient to put the record straight before unsuspecting public that the caretaker committee was legally constituted by the highest organ of the party, which is the national executive committee and on the day of constitution of the committee, the Commander-In-Chief President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR)was in attendance and as leader of our great party, he presided.

“Any other mushroom group seeking relevance from the back door is dead on arrival. As the image and legacies of the caretaker committee is evident and the Progressive Student Forum is pleased with the political engineering in progress in our party, which has witnessed the harvest of high-profile governors and legislators since the caretaker committee came on board.

“The Progressive Student Forum is grateful to the National Youth leader Bar. Ismeal Ahmed for the leadership strives and commitment to young people across Nigeria, we look forward to a fruitful working relationship.”