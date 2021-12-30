.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some indigenes in Iwo Federal Constituency on Thursday lamented what they described as “political enslavement” of the region since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

The Federal Constituency comprises of Ayedire, Iwo and Ola-Oluwa Local Government council areas.

The indigenes, under the auspices of Concerned Citizens of Iwo Federal Constituency, said the region can no longer be playing second class citizens in the state, adding that there should be political fairness in democracy.

Addressing journalists in Iwo, the National Coordinator of the group, Ajibade Tijani, disclosed that the aim of the group is to ensure that the next governor of the state, comes from the constituency.

Tijani said, “We are tired of being second class citizens in the state where we are all freely born and this is the right time to set some record straight and show the whole world, through our Son, Adeoti, what we can do.

“The fact remains that in the democratic fairness, we have been politically enslaved from time immemorial.

“I want to say that those against Adeoti’s governorship ambition are mischievous and they are people who are ready to call their mother by her first name for the sake of appointment or pot of porridge.

“The Iwo indigenes calling for Oyetola’s re-election are parasites who only care about what they want to eat and it will soon dawn on them that they are chasing after a lost cause”.