By Jimitota Onoyume

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta state , His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, has offered royal prayers on a foremost governorship aspirant, Olorogun Charles Obada .

The monarch who is over a hundred years old poured out his heart in prayers on Obada, advising him to build political bridges across the state ahead of the elections.

He went down memory lane, recalling that the father of the governorship hopeful, late General Orho Obada and immediate past Chairman Board of Trustees, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, was a very dear son of his palace.

” Your father General Obada was a nice person to me and he supported the Palace “.

The governorship hopeful, Olorogun Obada in his brief remarks thanked the monarch for the kind prayers, saying he was in the race to change the fortune of the state.

He also prayed that the almighty God will keep the monarch strong and healthy to witness his reign as governor of the state.

” Your Majesty Sir, the great God that has made you one of the oldest living African I pray will keep you to witness by reign as governor of our state come 2023.”

“I am in the race to change the fortunes of our state. It will not be cheap and empty talk. But my reign as governor will be a clear narrative of service to the people and the state “

“They call me the Grassroots Governor General because I relate with all parts of the state. My father ,Your Majesty Sir, I thank you graciously for your pieces of advise. And we will work with them “he ended.

Obada’s spokesman, Chief Oghenerukevwe Obada also thanked the monarch for the warm reception.

The governorship hopeful also met briefly with the Youth President of Olomu kingdom, Mr Balogun Ivwromonena around the palace.