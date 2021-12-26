By Nkiruka Nnorom

For residents across Lagos State, Christmas took an unexpected, pleasant turn when gifts from their governor came knocking at the door.

Christmas wishes left as half-hearted comments on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s social media page inspired a season of giving themed, #BOSChristmas.

Many beneficiaries expressed their shock when the exact gifts they had requested were delivered to them. “I got the laptop delivered to my door this evening and it still feels like a dream”, says Oluwagbotemi Moshood, a final year student.

“Is this real? You have no idea what this means to my business, says Nomzy Kitchen.

Thank you Santa Sanwo-Olu!”, exclaimed Precious Onome, a caterer who won a deep freezer.

The lucky winners so far have been drawn from all parts of the Island and Mainland, including Surulere, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Abule-Egba, Ajah, among others with people winning items from foodstuff, to livestock, home appliances, tuition fees, business equipment and a lot more.

Other recipients of the largesse include mother of two, Oluwadamilola Adeleke, and Eunice Ifeoluwa, both in the Ijesha area of the state; Toriola Fadekemi, Ademola Adewusi, Precious Onome,

Omoleye Falomo and a host of others.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand. It is the season of giving, therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”

The seasonal giveaway is open to all residents within Lagos State and is billed to run throughout the yuletide season, into the new year.