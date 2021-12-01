Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno on Tuesday presented a budget of N267billion for 2022 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged “budget of Hope for Post-Conflict Stability”, Zulum said that it was made up of N172 billion capital expenditure and N95 billion recurrent expenditure.

He said the budget was aimed at fast-tracking ongoing reconstruction of destroyed communities for safe and dignified resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as well as provision of livelihood and social support to the people.

“The budget will be financed from anticipated recurrent revenue of N113 billion made of FAAC allocation and increased IGR, and capital receipts of N154 billion made up of loans and grants, ” he said.

Zulum said the government plans to establish new technical schools, reconstruct and reopen some schools destroyed by insurgents in 2022.

“We will also establish Centres of Excellence which will involve identifying two existing secondary schools in each of the three Senatorial zones of the state and transforming the six schools to become of international standards,” he said.

Zulum also announced allocation of N22.9billion to Works, for the construction of a number of roads in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria