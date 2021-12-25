.

By David Odama, LAFIA

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the Nasarawa state Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi have called on Christians and other Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of Christmas by showing love and affection, sharing of alms with one another as enshrined in the scriptures.

Governor Sule, in his Christmas message personally signed and issued to journalists in Lafia, reminded Christians that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises love, peace, humility and, indeed, dignity for the human race.

“It is for this reason that Jesus Christ embodies self-sacrifice, good neighbourliness, charity and reconciliation among humankind. This festive season, therefore, calls for sober reflection and reaffirmation of moral rectitude as epitomised by Jesus Christ.

“Let me also take the liberty of this blissful occasion to remind all Christians on the significance of this sacred period to continue to pray for the sustainable peace, health, well-being and prosperity of our nation’s economy,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the former governor of the state, Senator, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasizes tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us be reminded of his many virtues which include love, compassion, generosity, sacrifice and holy living”

“The yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive, as such I, urge all Nigerians to utilise the period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the country”

Also in his message, the speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi Called for Prayers for the Nation, Support for Less Privileged beyond this year’s celebration to overcome its challenges.

A statement by his press secretary Jibrin Gwamna Quoted the speaker as calling on the entire Christians to use the period of Christmas to pray for God’s intervention on emerging challenges facing the nation.

While wishing the Christians a hitch-free exercise he emphasized the need for people to celebrate the period peaceful, remain committed to constituted authorities and the need for clerics to preach peace and unity among their congregations.

