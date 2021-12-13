.

-Donates 5 new Hilux Vehicles to Niger Rep for border patrol

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun, has visited the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum as part of efforts to end all forms of armed banditry between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

A statement from Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji,the

Press Secretary to the Governor of Zamfara State, stated that the two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Niamey, the Republic of Niger.

The meeting was meant to discuss issues of insecurity especially in North-West Nigeria and Niger Republic and resolved to explore more areas of support and cooperation between Niger Republic and Zamfara State in particular.

Governor Bello Matawalle expressed delight to the President of Niger Republic Mohamed Bazoum for the opportunity given to him and the Zamfara State Government to discuss issues of security, especially kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry in Maradi Region and parts of Zamfara, Katsina and the Sokoto States, briefed President Mohamed Bazoum on the measures taken by his administration to end all forms of criminal activities in the region.

The Governor said apart from the peace initiative and reconciliation process he initiated, his administration has provided intelligence to security agents on how best to trace informants who provide information to the armed bandits and their collaborators.

He said his administration has placed CCTV cameras that will monitor all the activities and movements of people in the state capital, with the aim of tracking and tracing criminal hideout and their nefarious activities.

Governor Bello Matawalle said his Administration will donate five brand new Hilux Vehicles to the Government of the Niger Republic to provide special border patrol at Maradi and other parts of the Niger Republic which shares the Border with Zamfara, Katsina and the Sokoto States.

The Governor said the Brand New Hilux Vehicles will be handed over to the Governor of Maradi Region in a ceremony to hold later with the approval of President Mohamed Bazoum.

He requested a regular meeting on security with the Nigerien Minister of Defence, the Governor of Maradi and the Governor of Zamfara State as well as those of Katsina and Sokoto States, so as to bring an end to the lingering security challenges facing the two countries.

Responding, the President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum thanked Governor Bello Matawalle for the visit and all the major efforts he has taken to end the problems of insecurity affecting the two countries, especially with the border of Maradi and North-Western Nigeria.

President Mohamed Bazoum urged Governor Bello Matawalle to continue with the efforts taken to address insecurity in Zamfara by providing new methods to achieve the sustenance of peace already enjoyed in the Region, pointing out that, the Government of Niger Republic is ever ready to support the Government of Zamfara State in the fight against insecurity.

President Mohamed Bazoum also requested the Governors of Nigeria to implement a total ban on the importation of motorcycles into Nigeria.

The president noted that the problem of Armed banditry across the Niger Republic is coming from Madawa and Bayan Dutsi and escalated to Nigeria through The Region of Maradi, but hoped that with the meeting and support provided to the Nigerien Government by Governor Bello Matawalle, the issue will be a thing of the past.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Defence and Internal Affairs of the Niger Republic, the Chief of Staff to President Mohamed Bazoum, and all the Service Chiefs of the Republic of Niger and the country’s Inspector General of Police.

Governor Bello Matawalle was accompanied by Senator Sahabi Yau Kaura, representing Zamfara North Senatorial District, Hon member Representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Engineer Suleiman Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Lawal Umar Maradun and some principal officers to the Governor.

