Preye Odede who has been holding periodic editions of the “No Restriction” live sessions, has released the full body of work.

The “NO RESTRICTION” album, being his third album is coming after 4 years of releasing his sophomore album, “READY.” It features songs that creates an atmosphere for prayer, worship and praise; this professionally produced compilation of deep sound inspires every listener to understand God’s unfeigned love and mercy towards us, thereby bridging the gap (giving us access to Him) through Jesus.

The “NO RESTRICTION” album was officially released on the 28th of November 2021, with the title track “NO RESTRICTION,” which is themed the anthem for the album, was made fully accessible as the instant gratification track as soon as the album was on pre-order on all digital music stores worldwide.

The “NO RESTRICTION” album contains 16 tracks on the online stores and 15 tracks on the hardcopy CD.

This body of work is now available on all digital music streaming stores, while hard copies are also available on music stores all over.

The album also features internationally recognised music ministers, producers and other key players to the project’s success of which includes, minister Bukola Bekes, Minister, Pamela Scott and Minister Michael Stuckey – (Atlanta, Georgia) USA, mixed by Outluk records and mastered by the American Joey Fernandez(Grammy Award 2021 Nominee).

85% of the album project was produced at Script Music Studios, of which Preye Odede happens to be the C.E.O.

The “NO RESTRICTION” album and Min. Preye Odede Debut World Tour took place at the Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, his state of origin on the 28th of November, 2021 with plans for the US tour in motion.

This was Preye Odede’s first major concert since the 2019 “THE MOVE” – Preye Odede Live in Concert, which held in Ghana and featured Minister, Tim Godfrey, Minister, Joe Mettle (Ghana), Minister Akesse Brempong (Ghana) and more.

The visuals for the theme song “No Restriction” dropped on 5th December, 2021 on minister Preye Odede’s YouTube Channel.