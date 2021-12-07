It was another moment of thanksgiving and praise galore as the management and staff of Goldenlitz Organics and Spa gathered at the prestigious Sandralia Hotels Abuja on Sunday December 5th, 2021 for this year’s edition of the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service.

They were full of gratitude to God for seeing them through a challenging year.

The CEO of Goldenlitz Organics and Spa, Helen Onyenkwere in her opening remark, expressed appreciation to God for making it possible for the company to remain vibrant, despite the dire economic situation in the country. While urging the staff to continue to be dedicated and hardworking, she expressed optimism that the company will continue to soar like an eagle in the new year.

Goldenlitz Organics and Spa ended the year by winning the prestigious Peace Achievers Awards 2021, amongst other honours for being the best Skincare Brand, which she thanked the Goldenlitz Organics customers for patronage, saying the company won’t have been recognised if there are no customers.

She implored the staff to always strive to belong to the 100-fold group by scoring 100% in any assigned task, reminding them that anything less is not worth it.

The highlight of the event was the moment several customers present at the event expressed their joy over the impacts the products have made on their skin and this was followed by announcement of the discounted sales by Goldenlitz Organics & Spa which the CEO. The discounted sales would last for few more days in celebration of the end of the year.

The second part of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to Goldenlitz Organics and Spa staffs and state coordinators, who have shown outstanding performance in the execution of their duties and responsibilities for the company.