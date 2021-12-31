Telecommunications solutions service provider, Globacom, has thrown its support behind the world’s biggest dance reality television show, Battle of the Year, in Nigeria.

The company at a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos, revealed its sponsorship of the show stating that the competition was set to redefine entertainment in Nigeria.

Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, who spoke at the event said the show would offer unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion. “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, he stated.

N84 million prize money and a chance to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year contest, are all up to be won by dancers and dancing crew across the country. The competition will air in a soon to be announced thirteen part TV show that will keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats.

The CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator, Jolomi Kendaboh, who also spoke at the press conference noted that Glo Battle of the Year is the preliminary to the annual International Battle of the Year breakdance championship. “We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level”, he said.

Beyers further urged interested dancers and dance crews to go to www.globotynigeria.com to enter for the competition. Participants will be required to upload a 30-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected.

Glo Battle of the Year will take place across six states- Lagos, Kaduna, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Abuja.