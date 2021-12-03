By Gabriel Ewepu

CIIVIL Society Organizations, CSOs, Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to give Nigeria’s a birthday gift by signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

This was contained in a letter written to Mr President with subject ‘THE PEOPLE SAY SIGN THE ELECTORAL BILL 2021’ and signed by Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development, Ariyo-Dare Atoye; Programme Officer, Center For Liberty, Maryam Ahmed; Convener, Raising New Voices, Jude Feranmi; and Executive Director, The Nigerian Alliance, Simi Olusola, which was also endorsed by Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative; Centre for Liberty; Raising New Voices; The Nigerian Alliance; ACCESS Nigeria; NESSACTION; Speak Out Africa; Ready To Lead Africa; Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD); The Art and Civics Table; and Victory Advocate of Nigeria.

The letter reads in part, “We the undersigned representatives of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations organized in the Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reform (CiSPER), Alliance of Civil Society Organisations for the Expansion of Electoral and Democratic Space (ACESS Nigeria) and other concerned Nigerians pushing for electoral reforms and the enactment of the Electoral Act 2021, write on behalf of millions of Nigerians who are urging you to rise above the partisan, unpopular and narrow political interests of a few politicians, to immediately assent the Electoral Bill into law.

“As you celebrate your birthday in a couple of days on 17 December 2021, history beckons on you to present the signed Electoral Bill 2021 as a perfect gift to Nigerians. This is indeed a glorious opportunity for you, Mr. President, to etch your name in Nigeria’s democratic plate as an advocate of electoral reforms.

“As you may recall, in June 2021, you promised Nigerians and made a commitment to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that, “we will make available to them [INEC] everything [including signing the Electoral Act 2021] they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term.” You equally summed this up vowing that: “There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”

According to the CSOs it is an opportunity for Mr President to show fidelity to his words and reject all manner of excuses being made by a few persons who want to continue with the business-as-usual politics.

“It is gratifying that INEC has said publicly that: “It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the commission to give effect to laws passed by the National Assembly.”

“Your excellency, while it is a welcome development that you have written to seek INEC’s advice and clarification on a number of provisions in the Electoral Bill, we wish to do you and INEC a public service by drawing your attention to the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, Item F, Paragraph 15(c), which states “the Commission [INEC] shall have power to monitor the organisation and operation of the political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries”.

“By this provision of the Constitution, it is clear that direct primaries will not impose any additional burden on INEC beyond what it ought to have been doing at every stage of the more demanding, complex and opaque indirect mode. In addition, the problem is not really about the system of primaries but the character of the political players.”

The letter further reads, “Mr. President, in addition to giving your assent to the Bill, we urge you to advise the political parties to embark on internal reforms, adopt digitization of membership, operate a standard register and make a success of the direct primaries with acceptable guidelines.”

The letter also acknowledged, “We however, concede that after testing the exclusive use of direct primaries in the coming governorship primaries in Ekiti and Osun states, the process could be re-evaluated to assess the impacts and challenges. We must continue to learn and get better, but never afraid of taking bold steps.

“Once again, we urge you to demonstrate leadership, show courage and sign the Electoral Bill bearing in mind that it was passed as the Electoral Bill 2021, requiring that the process is concluded soonest, and it provides an opportunity to reinvigorate the electoral legal framework for early preparation ahead of 2023.”