George Omoraro is one of the brightest young minds in business and entrepreneurial intelligence in Africa.

Not one to be content with only personal success, he has made it his mission to see young people like him thrive in the entrepreneurial space.



With more than 5 years leading The Rage Media Group, with over 200 people on his payroll, George brings a new level of understanding of the African business sector. He has helped brands in more than 10 industries make a mark in their various sectors.

Under his flagship program, MBE, he has taken this drive to a new height.



Over the last few years, George has spent his time speaking to Corp Members at orientation camps across the country, facilitated trainings and has empowered over 200 Nigerians to be able to start their own businesses.



During the Pandemic in 2020, George facilitated a free entrepreneurship session for entrepreneurs that were struggling, where he taught intervention strategies for navigating the business sector in times of economic and social hardship.

The result from the session was stellar and metastasized to a Masterclass for Budding Entrepreneurs (MBE).



Masterclass for Budding Entrepreneurs (MBE) is a unique entrepreneurial event that gathers the best of minds who aspire to be at the forefront of change in Africa’s business sector.

It was a 2-Day event that held in Abuja, Nigeria.



Encomiums have been pouring in from the participants, some of whom had clearly stated that the value on display at the event was more than what they anticipated.

During the event, it was easy to see what George had done in the last few years as talents he had raised were on hand to provide necessary technical and intellectual support.



Speaking with George, he noted that Nigeria is only a starting point because home is where the heart is.

While his business and expertise are not limited by national borders, George has been a key speaker at events in Houston, United States of America, hosted by top CEOs.

He has also been hosted by top CEO interview platforms like The Cornell Jermaine Show.



In 2021, George sponsored 20 entrepreneurs for their business registration to help them comply with government regulation and provide the platform for them to achieve resounding success.

For him, it is important that experience is shared and success democratized so that Africa can claim her rightful place in the world.

MBE is the first of many initiatives that George is leading as he expands his drive to get African entrepreneurs the help they need to make African businesses thrive.