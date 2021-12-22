Congratulations are in order for the family of EFCC Secretary, Dr George Abang Ekpungu, who marked a memorable moment in their lives as one of theirs walked down the aisle with the love of her life recently.

December 18, 2021 will forever remain memorable in the life of Ekpungu’s family as they gladly gave out their daughter’s hand in marriage, Kaka, to her heartthrob, Opeyemi.

The traditional marriage, which was held at the Legislative Quaters of the National Assembly in Abuja, attracted “the best of the best” personalities in the country, who came from far and near to witness and join the Ekpungu’s family in their celebration and beautiful moment.

Due to the personality of the father of the bride and his amazing, wonderful and unique disposition to everyone he comes in contact with, his country home inside the quarters was filled to the brim.

Notably among the guests were; the Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa CFE, CAMS, Senators, House of Representatives members, State Legislators, Heads of Federal Government MDAs, Ministers, former career Diplomat, Commissioners, Captains of industries, Top Notch Security Officers, Directors of Federal Parastatals, Religious and Traditional Rulers, family of the groom and close associates, among others.

The joy on the faces of parents of the couple knew no bounds as they joined their children in dancing and giving thanks to God for bringing them together to start a new and happy home.

Marriage is one of the cardinal tenets of Christianity, which must be accorded the fullest respect by the couple, hence the beautiful smile on their faces as they took turn to appear before their guests with their colourful and unique african attire to the admiration of all.

In their separate responses, the parents of the bride and groom advised the couple to always live in peace, love, togetherness and above all, they should be tolerant of each other at all times.

The marriage was held with strict compliance to the protocols of COVID-19; the use of face mask and hand sanitization of all guests into the venue.